Peak District wedding venue due to reopen
- Published
A popular wedding venue in the Derbyshire Peak District which went bust last year with debts of more than £1.5m is due to reopen in May.
The Izaak Walton Hotel, in Dovedale, near Ashbourne, closed suddenly in May but has been sold to new owners.
Shropshire businessmen James Keay and Andy Jeneson said they would refurbish the building before the reopening.
Insolvency firm Begbies Traynor, which oversaw the sale, said it was "great news for the local economy".
Mr Keay said his family has held many celebrations at the hotel and wanted to see it open again.
"We were very sad when we heard it had closed," he said.
Several couples, who had booked the hotel for their wedding before it went into liquidation, were forced to find alternative venues at short notice.
Geoff Cooksey, from Rodsley, Derbyshire, who was one of those affected, had said it had been an "emotional nightmare".