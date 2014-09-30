Postman admits setting fire to undelivered mail
A postman who made a three-foot bonfire out of thousands of undelivered letters and packets has been given a suspended prison term.
Dean Bestwick, 23, from Cedar Avenue, Alfreton in Derbyshire pleaded guilty to arson at Derby Crown Court.
The court heard Bestwick, who was suffering from depression, also admitted failing to deliver an additional 4,012 items.
He set the items on fire in the garden of a house in Heanor, Derbyshire.
He was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work, pay £1,800 costs and received a suspended four-month jail term.
Bestwick had worked for Royal Mail for three years in Alfreton.
