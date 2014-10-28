'Death threats' towards young poppy seller
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill an Army cadet who was selling poppies outside a supermarket.
The boy was selling the poppies for Belper Royal British Legion when he was allegedly threatened outside the town's Co-op on Saturday.
Police said the man who made the threats walked away to a car in the store's car park and was driven away.
A 34-year-old man was still being interviewed by detectives, police said.
