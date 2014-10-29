BBC News

Derby cyclist death crash: Driver arrested

The 18-year-old cyclist died in hospital after the crash at the junction of Abbey Street and Mercian Way, Derby.

A man has been arrested for allegedly failing to stop after a cyclist suffered fatal injuries in a crash.

An Audi A3 collided with the 18-year-old man at the junction of Abbey Street and Mercian Way, Derby, on Tuesday.

The driver failed to stop but was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.

The cyclist died in hospital. Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them.

