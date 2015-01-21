Nottingham Forest chairman car attack: Second man arrested
A second man has been arrested over an attack on a car belonging to the Nottingham Forest chairman.
Fawaz Al Hasawi's Mercedes-Benz Viano was vandalised while parked outside the iPro stadium during Derby County's match against Forest on Saturday.
The car had its rear windscreen wiper and personal registration plate torn off and its tyres deflated.
Derbyshire Police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
It comes after another man, also aged 19, was arrested on Tuesday. Both men have since been bailed.
A force spokesman said officers were continuing their inquiries and were still looking to trace anyone else involved in the attack.
The BBC obtained footage which shows two men vandalising the car.
Nottingham Forest won the game 2-1 but trouble flared after the final whistle.
A 23-year-old man was arrested and bailed on Saturday after a man ran onto the pitch at full-time and appeared to make contact with Forest player Kelvin Wilson.