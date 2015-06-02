Derby city markets get £11m funding boost
Two of a city's indoor markets could be refurbished under an £11m project, securing their future.
The future of Derby's Guildhall and Eagle Centre markets have been in doubt for several months after the council announced regeneration was needed.
In its report, the local authority said "substantial changes" would be needed to modernise both markets.
The money for both revamps will come from the private sector or from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
The council said it hoped to obtain £8m from the Heritage Lottery Fund to create a St Pancras-inspired look for the Guildhall Market Hall in the Cathedral Quarter.
Recommendations have been made to offer more "upmarket" food and drink stalls and restaurants.
The council is also expected to begin discussions with shopping centre group Intu on revamping the Eagle Centre market in St Peter's Square.
A joint statement from the chairwomen of the Market Hall Traders Association and Eagle Market Traders Association said: "We are delighted that the proposals on the table recognise the value of retaining both the Market Hall and the Eagle Market."
They said investment was "crucial to revitalising the offer in both markets" and securing their future.
The plans are part of the council's 15-year vision to revitalise Derby city centre.
A decision will be made by the council's cabinet on 10 June.