Derbyshire PCC not standing for re-election
- Published
Derbyshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said he will not be standing for re-election in 2016.
Alan Charles, 64, a former Labour politician, described the role as a "huge privilege" but wanted to spend more time with his family.
He said the workload was "full-on" and would only increase in the future.
The next PCC election is not until May but Mr Charles said he wanted to give the Labour Party a head start in finding a new candidate.
'Rarely see me'
Mr Charles became the county's first PCC when he beat the Conservative candidate Simon Spencer in November 2012.
He said: "I have enjoyed it immensely. I would also like to think that, despite the government's extremely challenging funding cuts, significant progress has been made which will benefit policing, community safety and victims of crime in the years to come.
"I'm aware that the workload for PCCs, which is already pretty full-on, is only likely to increase in the future.
"I'm 65 next year and I want to enjoy some time with my family who say they rarely see me these days."
Mr Charles has been responsible for setting priorities for the force and overseeing its budget.
In January, Derbyshire Police set out a plan to close 58 police buildings and reduce staff numbers as a result of government cuts.
Mr Charles described the cuts to the force as "debilitating" and warned that some types of crime would "in all likelihood" increase as a result.