Peak District gets about £12m to protect moorlands
- Published
A Derbyshire project has received about £12m to protect moorlands in the Peak District and South Pennines.
The MoorLIFE 2020 project aims to protect 9,500 hectares of active blanket bog - hoping to provide breeding habitats for wildlife and improve water quality.
The Moors for the Future Partnership said it could continue the progress it had made over the past 12 years.
A European fund awarded €12m (about £9m) to the conservation project.
The partnership said the "internationally important" blanket bogs were at significant risk, with large areas devastated by 150 years of atmospheric pollution and wildfires.
It said the money would allow it to continue to re-vegetate bare peat, improve hydrology and diversify the existing vegetation.
As a result the project hopes to reduce fire and flood risks and retain carbon in the soil - a major factor in action on climate change.
Three water companies have contributed to the project's £12m total.