The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man died while in custody at a police station.

The man, who was in his 50s, was arrested on Wednesday in the Peak District and taken to Buxton Police Station.

He was found "unresponsive" in his cell during a routine check at 02:00 GMT on Thursday, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said.

Derbyshire Police said they are "co-operating" with the IPCC's inquiries.

An IPCC spokesman said medical assistance was provided to the man and an ambulance attended, but he was pronounced dead at about 02:40 GMT.

The deceased man's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination into the death will be held in due course, the IPCC added.

A force spokeswoman said: "We are fully co-operating with the IPCC investigation and have offered our support to the family of the man who died in our custody."