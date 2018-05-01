Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Sohbia Khan faced "domestic violence on a savage scale", the trial has heard

A man who beat his partner before showing her dead body to his family has been found guilty of murder.

Ataul Mustafa, 36, from Derby, subjected Sohbia Khan to "domestic violence on a savage scale" at his home before her death in May 2017.

Mustafa killed Ms Khan less than two years after serving a hospital order for attacking a former partner.

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (DHFT) said it would conduct a "thorough investigation".

Derby Crown Court heard Mustafa began beating Ms Khan, 37, as soon as she moved from her Bradford family into his Normanton home in April 2017.

During the trial, jurors were told Ms Khan had suffered 36 recent injuries across her body, including burns from an iron.

Image caption Derbyshire Police found Sohbia Khan dead inside her home in Pear Tree Crescent

Mustafa showed Ms Khan's dead body to members of his family at his home.

She was found clothed in the bath, covered by a towel and shower curtain.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard Mustafa was given a hospital order in 2009 for causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a former partner.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but was released into the community with conditions in July 2015.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Khan's brother Javed Khan, said Mustafa had managed to "play the system" and had "duped" agencies monitoring him by not informing them he was in a new relationship.

"I don't want to beat them [agencies] with a stick. I'd rather them learn from this, knowing that there's people out there that can manipulate and do what he's done to my sister," Mr Khan said.

A spokesperson for DHFT said: "The trust is committed to undertaking a thorough internal investigation into the care we provided, in order to identify any learning and improvements to our services.

"This process is currently underway and will address issues that have been raised by family members."