A large fire in a six-storey apartment block was most likely accidentally caused by "workmen conducting hot work on the roof", an investigation found.

A loud blast was also heard shortly after the blaze took hold of the building at about 16:30 BST on Monday.

A firefighter went hospital as a precaution after feeling pain around his eyes following the explosion at Norman House in Friar Gate, Derby.

No-one else was hurt but residents had to sleep in emergency accommodation.

Everyone was evacuated from the building safely

There were about 40 firefighters in attendance at the height of the blaze and traffic was brought to a standstill as fire crews worked to put it out.

The blaze was in a plant room on the roof and firefighters managed to contain it to that room.

Incident commander Chris Lloyd-Jones said when crews arrived they were met with a well-developed fire and everyone had been evacuated from the building safely.

He added three crews were on the scene when the explosion happened.

"There was one firefighter slightly injured. He was sent to hospital for a precautionary check. That was because he got caught in the blast."

He said due to the heat he felt a bit of pain around his eyes, but is completely fine now.

Mr Lloyd-Jones added: "It is looking like it was a propane cylinder which was compromised that caused the blast and escalated the fire."

Fire investigator Chris Smith said the investigation was now complete.

"The most probable cause [of the fire] was accidental by workmen conducting hot work on the roof.

"The building has now been handed over to the site management."

Residents of Norman House, as well as neighbouring Saxon House, spent the night in emergency accommodation and it is not known when they will be able to return home.

