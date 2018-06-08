Image copyright PA Image caption Sofija Kaczan was born in Poland and met her future husband at a German prison camp during World War Two, before they moved to England in 1948

A man has been charged with manslaughter and robbery after the death of a 100-year-old woman.

Sofija Kaczan was approached from behind and pushed to the ground in the Normanton area of Derby at about 08:45 BST on 28 May.

She died on Wednesday after suffering multiple injuries in the attack including a broken neck.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, of Wolfa Street, Derby, will appear before magistrates on Saturday.

He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Following the robbery, Mrs Kaczan's green handbag was found dumped a few hundred yards away at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The stolen handbag was found a few hundred yards away from the attack

Ms Kaczan is reported to have forgiven her attacker at a mass at Royal Derby Hospital before she died.

An inquest into Mrs Kaczan's death was earlier opened and adjourned.

Describing the victim as a "dear old lady", senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter said there was no definitive cause of death at this stage, but preliminary examinations confirmed she had suffered fractures to her neck and cheekbone.

The inquest heard Mrs Kaczan was born in Poland and met her future husband at a German prison camp during World War Two, before they moved to England in 1948.

The inquest also heard donations of money had been received from across the country for Mrs Kaczan. That money will now be given to the church where she was a member of the congregation.

A total of 25 police officers working on the case have voluntarily put in extra hours on their days off, the inquest was told.

Investigating officer Det Ch Insp Darren De'ath thanked the local community for their help in the case.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.