Image copyright PA Image caption Sofija Kaczan was born in Poland and met her future husband at a German prison camp during World War Two, before they moved to England in 1948

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a 100-year-old woman whose neck was broken when her handbag was snatched.

Sofija Kaczan died over a week after being attacked in the Normanton area of Derby on 28 May.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, of Hilary Road, Shepherds Bush, west London, appeared before magistrates in Derby charged with manslaughter and robbery.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 6 July.

Victim 'forgave attacker'

Mrs Kaczan was born in Poland and met her future husband at a German prison camp during World War Two, before they moved to England in 1948.

She received multiple injuries in the robbery but her cause of death has not been determined.

Following the robbery, her green handbag was found dumped a few hundred yards away with one of the straps ripped off.

Mrs Kaczan was initially thought to be recovering from the attack and is reported to have forgiven her attacker at a mass at Royal Derby Hospital before she died.

However, her death was announced by police on Wednesday.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The stolen handbag was found a few hundred yards away from the attack

An inquest into Mrs Kaczan's death was opened and adjourned on Friday.

Describing the victim as a "dear old lady", senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter said there was no definitive cause of death, but she had suffered fractures to her neck and cheekbone.

The inquest heard donations of money had been received from across the country for Mrs Kaczan. That money will now be given to the church where she was a member of the congregation.

A total of 25 police officers working on the case have voluntarily put in extra hours on their days off, the inquest was told.

Investigating officer Det Ch Insp Darren De'ath thanked the local community for their help in the case.

