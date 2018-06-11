Image copyright Getty Images

A baby born and left in the UK by its Slovak mother should be returned to that country, a judge has ruled.

The 17-year-old travelled to Derby near her due date and then left her son in the care of nurses three days after giving birth, a family court heard.

The mother told health workers she had been raped and wanted the boy to be adopted.

But Judge Clifford Bellamy said Slovak authorities should make decisions about the baby's future.

Transfer 'soon as possible'

Judge Bellamy said the boy was "habitually resident" in his mother's homeland, having spent only a matter of weeks in the UK since he was born and was therefore a Slovak citizen.

The authorities there were willing to accept him and there was evidence relatives would like to look after him, he added.

Details of the case were revealed in the ruling following a hearing in a family court in Derby.

Judge Bellamy confirmed he had been placed into the care of Derby City Council after being born in March.

The council would work with the foreign authorities to ensure the baby is transferred as soon as possible, he said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.