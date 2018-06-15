Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption The shoes were worn by Usain Bolt during his world record-breaking London 2012 campaign

A pair of "absolutely irreplaceable" running shoes worn by Usain Bolt in the London 2012 Olympics have been stolen from a house in Derbyshire.

The running spikes were signed by Bolt after he wore them in a heat of the 100m during his world record-breaking campaign.

They were taken from a house in Linton on Sunday and a man has been charged with burglary.

The shoes have not been found and police have appealed to find them.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Usain Bolt signed the shoes after he used them in a heat of the 100m

The victim, who does not want to be named, said: "The spikes are part of an extensive collection that I have built up over the last ten years.

"There are only four or five pairs of spikes that have been signed from the London 2012 Olympics - they are absolutely irreplaceable."

Christopher Fletcher, 35, of no fixed address, has also been charged with a further nine burglary offences and has been remanded to prison after appearing in court.

Anyone with information about where the shoes are has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.