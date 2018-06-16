Black dolls exhibition aims to 'shock'

Image copyright V21 Productions Image caption The exhibition, called Black Dolls: The Power of Representation, features dolls from the 20th and 21st centuries

An exhibition of black dolls has opened with the intention of "shocking" but also "informing" some visitors.

It explores how black people are represented by dolls and characters in children's books, and the impact this can have.

It is on display at the National Trust Museum of Childhood in Derbyshire until 4 November.

The exhibition is being run in conjunction with the Nottingham-based National Caribbean Heritage Museum.

Founder and director Catherine Ross said: "Films like Black Panther are finally giving children of black heritage empowering superheroes that look like them, but it's been a long wait.

"We've put together this exhibition to help all communities discover what life was like for black children growing up in Britain through the ages.

"Black dolls are part of our shared history and cultural heritage and through the exhibition we're keen to discover how both black and non-black children experienced them - and their effect on childhood."

The exhibition, called Black Dolls: The Power of Representation, features dolls from the 20th and 21st centuries.

As well as contentious golliwogs and minstrel dolls, examples include dolls in national dress to help black young people who visit "see themselves in the museum", and contemporary black Barbies.

Some parents have reported that it is increasingly difficult to find black dolls on the shelves of high street stores.

Lynda-Louise Burrell, creative director at the National Caribbean Heritage Museum, also known as Museumand, said: "These days toy manufacturers say they don't make the variety of black dolls because there is no market for them.

"This is obviously not true as people are crying out for them.

"By not making black dolls, or not in sufficient numbers, and by not making them readily available, are manufacturers stunting the growth and self-love of black people which is effectively detrimental to the emotional development of the black child?"

She said both museums hope the non-black visitors will be "shocked, informed, feel a little uncomfortable because they are being challenged to look at things from another's perspective".

"For the black general public, the museums would like visitors to feel that finally this topic is being covered in the right way so they feel proud of the exhibition," she said.

