Image caption One man died and the garden wall of a house was destroyed in the crash

Police following a car involved in a fatal crash in Derby acted correctly, an investigation has found.

Jacob Morton, 27, from Derby, died in the crash on the A6 London Road in Alvaston, on 21 August.

The driver, Ricky Chadwick, 26, was jailed for six years on Monday for causing death by dangerous driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer "carried out a dynamic risk assessment, and followed policy and procedure".

Chadwick was jailed at Derby Crown Court after he admitted the charge.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Ricky Chadwick admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Derby Crown Court

The IOPC said the Vauxhall Corsa was estimated to have reached speeds of up to 112mph (180kph) along London Road, which has a 30mph limit.

The police officer involved, who was an advanced level driver trained in pursuit management, saw the car drive through a red light, fail to stop and overtake vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

The IOPC said it found the Corsa clipped a central reservation and lost control while out of sight of the officer.

Mr Morton was a front seat passenger and died at the scene when it crashed into a wall shortly after 23:30 BST.

IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, said: "Our thoughts are with Jake Morton's family and everyone else affected by his death.

"We carried out a thorough investigation which found that the pursuit was appropriately self-authorised by a trained officer who carried out a dynamic risk assessment, and followed policy and procedure."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.