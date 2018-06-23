Image copyright derbyshire police Image caption The Crown Prosecution Service said Dilan Amin exploited the girls' "vulnerability for his own ends"

A school teacher who contributed to the conviction of a shopkeeper who had sex with children has been praised.

Dilan Amin, 28, of Pear Tree Road, Derby, was jailed for 12 years after admitting four sexual offences involving girls as young as 13.

He "preyed on young girls" who visited his shop between 2012 and 2016, Derby Crown Court heard.

The charity, Safe and Sound, said the teacher who raised the alarm played a vital role.

Image copyright Google Image caption Amin worked at Famous Shop in Pear Tree Road, Derby

Amin pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual assault.

During sentencing, Judge Jonathan Bennett told Amin, who ran Famous Shop, he was a "sexual predator".

Rebecca Edwards, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said he exploited the children's "vulnerability for his own ends, manipulating them to do what he wanted".

The child sexual exploitation charity said it was helping Amin's victims overcome their ordeal.

Mark Stevens, from the charity, said: "She [the teacher] did a fantastic job in identifying the issue and that sparked all the work that went in to convict Dilan Amin of the offences."

Mr Stevens added its 'Say Something, If You See It' campaign urged people to report "anything they see out of the ordinary" to police.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.