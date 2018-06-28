Image copyright derbyshire Police Image caption Levi Leuty was found to be twice the legal alcohol limit

A drink-driver has been jailed after he crashed into a cyclist who was left needing his leg amputated.

Levi Leuty, 24, hit Chris Abell when he lost control of his BMW 116 in Rushup Edge, in the Peak District on 3 October.

A paramedic at the scene told officers the injuries Mr Abell received were the worst she had ever seen.

Leuty, from Bradwell, Hope Valley, was arrested after being found to be twice the legal alcohol limit.

The 24-year-old was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Manchester Crown Court, on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and to drink driving.

Image copyright Derbyshire police Image caption Chris Abell had to have his left leg amputated

He was also banned from driving for four years and 10 months and will have to take an extended re-test afterwards.

Mr Abell, from Stockport, said he remembered "cart wheeling through the air" when he was hit by the car before landing in a tree.

He said "biking" was his life and it will take him a long time to get back to cycling.

"Anyone who thinks about drink driving it's a really stupid idea to have this on your conscience," he said.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Chris Abell was hit while riding his bicycle near Rushup Edge

Sgt Scott Riley, from Derbyshire police, said: "As it is, Chris has received serious life changing injuries and the life of the driver has been changed forever.

"He will have to live with the actions that he took that night for the rest of his life."

The force said Leuty had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

