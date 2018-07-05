Derbyshire Police dog stabbed four times during arrest
A police dog was stabbed four times when officers arrested a "violent" suspect in Derbyshire.
PD Axle was injured while assisting an armed response unit after reports of a disturbance at 18:50 BST on High Street, in Riddings, on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police said he was receiving treatment and it had "fingers and paws crossed" for Axle, and thoughts were with his handler.
A 27-year-old man was arrested during the large operation.
- East Midlands Live: Teen lake death prompts open water warning; Sword dancers in international festival
After the attack, Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said PD Axle had been "sedated" and was "awaiting surgery" at a veterinary practice in Derby.
The force said it detained a "dangerous individual" with the help of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) Birmingham.
It tweeted: "Wishing a speedy recovery to PD Axle who was injured during the arrest."
Officers said they were called to a "domestic incident" after reports of a disturbance.
"The incident resulted in a large number of officers, including the police helicopter, attending the scene," it said.
"No officers were physically hurt during the incident; however, a police dog was injured and is receiving treatment."
NPAS Birmingham tweeted: "Just assisted @DerbysPolice with a violent suspect search in #Alfreton."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.