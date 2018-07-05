Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption PD Axle was injured while assisting an armed response unit in Riddings

A police dog was stabbed four times when officers arrested a "violent" suspect in Derbyshire.

PD Axle was injured while assisting an armed response unit after reports of a disturbance at 18:50 BST on High Street, in Riddings, on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Police said he was receiving treatment and it had "fingers and paws crossed" for Axle, and thoughts were with his handler.

A 27-year-old man was arrested during the large operation.

After the attack, Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said PD Axle had been "sedated" and was "awaiting surgery" at a veterinary practice in Derby.

The force said it detained a "dangerous individual" with the help of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) Birmingham.

It tweeted: "Wishing a speedy recovery to PD Axle who was injured during the arrest."

Image copyright Derbyshire Armed Response Unit Image caption The force said the "dangerous individual" was detained during the attack on PD Axle

Officers said they were called to a "domestic incident" after reports of a disturbance.

"The incident resulted in a large number of officers, including the police helicopter, attending the scene," it said.

"No officers were physically hurt during the incident; however, a police dog was injured and is receiving treatment."

NPAS Birmingham tweeted: "Just assisted @DerbysPolice with a violent suspect search in #Alfreton."

