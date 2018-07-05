Image copyright PA Image caption Sofija Kaczan was born in Poland and met her future husband at a German prison camp during World War Two

A man has denied robbing a 100-year-old woman whose neck was broken when her handbag was snatched in Derby.

Sofija Kaczan died over a week after being attacked in the Normanton area of the city on 28 May.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, denied manslaughter and robbery in an appearance at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.

The 39-year-old, of Hilary Road, Shepherds Bush, west London, was remanded in custody, and a trial has been set for 3 December.

