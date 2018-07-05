Image copyright Family handout Image caption Malcolm Wyre's family said he had his whole life ahead of him

A man who died after being pulled from the River Derwent in Derby has been named by police.

Malcolm Wyre, 24, from Derby, died in hospital after being lifted from the water by emergency crews at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said he had become trapped under the water at a weir on the river, near Alvaston.

His sister Kerry said Mr Wyre "had his whole life ahead of him" and the family's loss "still hasn't sunk in".

Crews were called to the river, known locally as Pebble Beach, off Raynesway, after reports of three men in the water.

Mr Wyre was located and lifted from the water but he was pronounced dead later, in hospital.

His sister said: "My family and I are devastated to announce the tragic death of my little brother, Malcolm, who had his whole life ahead of him.

"Our loss still hasn't sunk in and is a reminder to us all to cherish what we have in our lives as tomorrow is not promised.

"Malcolm was loved by many and our thoughts are with everybody that knew him."

Image caption Crews were called to the River Derwent, off Raynesway, to reports of three men in the water

Insp Greg Hunt added: "This was a deeply unfortunate sequence of events that led to the death of a young man."

The service has reissued a warning to people of the dangers of open water as UK temperatures hit record highs.

Open water dangers

Hidden currents

Fast flowing water, beware of locks and weirs

Deep water

Hidden dangers, such as rubbish and debris, that can trap, snag or cut

No lifeguards

Source: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

