A Bakewell pudding that went missing after being launched towards space has been found in a farm in Lincolnshire.

The dessert was attached to a high altitude balloon by pupils at S. Anselm's Preparatory School in Derbyshire in June.

It went missing after tracking devices recorded it at 52,500ft (16,000m) over Saxilby, Lincolnshire, with search efforts sparking interest online.

The celestial pudding was found in a field near Louth on Saturday.

Nick McCloud, who helped pupils with the launch, said the pudding had "very clearly been nibbled round the edges", adding he would be buying the farmer who recovered it a replacement pudding as thanks.

The farmer has also contributed to a fundraising project run as part of the experiment, with more than £1,600 to be donated to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Among those following the fortunes of the flying foodstuff was Stephen Fry, whose tweet about its mysterious disappearance attracted more than 5,000 likes.

