Image copyright Matt Navarra Image caption An alarm started going off after the train left Derby, an eyewitness said

Passengers on a Cross Country train from Derby to Glasgow were evacuated when a fire took hold on board.

Dave Tracz, who was on his way to Leeds, said the train had just left Derby station when an alarm started going off at about 13:11 BST.

He said smoke could be seen coming from the first-class carriage at the front of the train.

Cross Country trains sent its "sincere apologies" in response to another passenger's tweet about the fire.

Passengers were guided down the tracks and had been waiting in a car park, Mr Tracz added.

Matt Navarra, who was also using the service, tweeted in reply to the train firm's two-word apology: "Is that all you're going to say about my train going up in flames filling carriage with smoke and endangering my life?"

The BBC has contacted the firm for a response.

East Midlands Trains said services on routes to Nottingham, Derby and Matlock had been disrupted.

