A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Officers said the man died at the scene, at a property in Leveret Close, Chellaston, Derby, on Saturday.

The 22-year-old man who has been arrested remains in custody.

Ch Supt Jim Allen said the arrest was made very quickly after officers arrived at about 23:20 BST and the force was not looking for anybody else in relation to the incident.

