Image copyright PA Image caption The luxury estate is listed as having one owner, has 4,464 miles on the clock and is priced at £71,900

A high-powered estate car that used to belong to the Duke of Sussex is for sale, prompting speculation he is in the market for a bigger family vehicle.

It has been listed on Auto Trader after being acquired by Derbyshire-based car dealership Overton Prestige.

The luxury estate priced at £71,900 is listed as having one owner, with 4,464 miles on the clock.

Prince Harry was pictured driving the Audi RS6 Avant to Pippa Middleton's evening wedding reception with Meghan.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader's editorial director, said the car had a "17 reg and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon?... Maybe he's on the market for a bigger family car."

A spokesman for Overton Prestige said: "Due to data protection we can't confirm who sold the vehicle but we are completely satisfied that this car was used personally by Prince Harry over the course of the last year."

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry is thought to have only driven the Audi RS6 Avant for about 12 months

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.