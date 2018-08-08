Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Firenado' develops from plastic pallets blaze near Swadlincote

An investigation has begun into the cause of a factory blaze which resulted in a "firenado" - or fire whirl - forming.

Thick black smoke from thousands of plastic pallets could be seen across the East Midlands after the fire at Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd, in Occupation Lane, Albert Village, Swadlincote.

No-one was injured in the blaze, which started at about 01:20 BST on Tuesday.

Derbyshire's police and fire services have launched a joint investigation.

The fire service said the "firenado" was created by "cool air entering the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed".

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Ten fire crews tackled the blaze at Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd

At about 15:00 on Tuesday, firefighters started damping down the fire and appliances began to leave.

Crews returned to the scene on Wednesday morning to cool hotspots and help with the clear-up.

The fire involved approximately 10,000 sq metres of stacked plastic pallets at the factory, which makes plastic crates for supermarkets.

The black smoke could be seen in Shepshed in Leicestershire and Nottingham city centre.

Image copyright Dave Kitson Image caption The fire began at about 01:20 BST on Tuesday

Image caption The black smoke seen in Blackfordby filled the sky across the East Midlands

