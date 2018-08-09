Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Alfreton Road has been damaged by "an enormous flow" of water

A road has been damaged and water supplies in Derby affected after a water main burst.

Road closures were put in place after water submerged Alfreton Road, Croft Lane and the Pektron Island at about 08:00 BST on Thursday.

A motorist who was driving along a flooded railway bridge said the road's surface had been "lifted" about 1.5 ft (0.5m) by the water pressure.

Severn Trent Water said its engineers have been sent to fix the problem.

Paul Burge told BBC Radio Derby he was travelling along the bridge in Alfreton Road when the water broke through, lifting the surface.

"There was a small amount of water trickling to start with and then there was just such an enormous flow and it broke the road completely," he said.

He said traffic coming in the opposite direction to him had to reverse off the bridge.

Image copyright Nikki Bednall Image caption The road which has been closed is usually busy with traffic

Residents in Littleover and Normanton reported having no water earlier while there was low pressure at properties in Chaddesden.

Severn Trent said customers in Derby may be experiencing "interruptions" to their water supply or low pressure as a result and they hoped to have the pipe fixed "as soon as possible".

Police have also closed the A61 in Derby from the Little Eaton to the Morrisons Roundabout.

Chester Green Road, Alfreton Road and Croft Lane on to the Pektron Island are also not passable by vehicles.

Derbyshire Police said the closures could be in place for some time and asked motorists to find alternative routes.

Image caption Alfreton Road near to the rail bridge has been closed

