Image caption The residents say the straw bales are an eyesore

A wall of straw bales built in a field at the bottom of residential gardens is a "monstrosity" and dangerous, say the people who live there.

The structure, measuring more than 30ft (9.1m) tall, has been erected in farmland in Ockbrook, Derbyshire.

Andrew Dale, whose garden backs on to the field, said he fears it could collapse or catch fire.

A farm representative declined to comment, but the fire service said it had issued guidance to the landowner.

Image caption The straw bale wall has been built up on trailers since Saturday

Mr Dale said: "Originally it started off as a couple of trailers then some bales were loaded into it and then it got up to about four or five bales high behind it.

"We were actually horrified. If you look at this thing it's a monstrosity, it's very tall, it's high.

"It makes you rather depressed actually because you have to look at it every time you look out of the window. It's an eyesore."

He said he and his neighbours believe it to be a danger and a "very high risk of fire".

Image caption The landowner has been given advice about the straw bales from the fire service

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has been working with all parties to find a "safe and amicable solution".

Area manager Bob Curry said: "The landowner has been issued with further advice and guidance in respect of the safe storage of straw bales, specifically relating to the size, height, location and volume/capacity of the stack.

"Officers will continue to monitor the situation and the landowner's response to the advice that has been given."

