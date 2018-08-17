Image caption A bomb disposal team was called to the station

A man has been arrested after a suspicious package - which was later destroyed in a controlled explosion - was left inside a Derby police station.

St Mary's Wharf Police Station, in Prime Parkway, was evacuated at about 13:30 BST.

Eyewitness Richard Johnson said he saw dozens of people leave the building and later heard a loud bang.

Police said a 43-year-old man was held on suspicion of "communicating a bomb threat".

Mr Johnson said he saw a bomb squad robot enter the building, and moments later heard an explosion, which possibly came from the police station car park.

A force spokesman said the station was evacuated as a precaution after a member of the public brought a suspicious package into the enquiry office.

"The package previously being treated as suspicious has been destroyed via a controlled explosion," a force statement said.

The road near the station was closed for around two hours, but has since reopened.

Image caption A bomb disposal robot had to be used during the incident.

