Man arrested after Derby police station 'bomb threat'
A man has been arrested after a suspicious package - which was later destroyed in a controlled explosion - was left inside a Derby police station.
St Mary's Wharf Police Station, in Prime Parkway, was evacuated at about 13:30 BST.
Eyewitness Richard Johnson said he saw dozens of people leave the building and later heard a loud bang.
Police said a 43-year-old man was held on suspicion of "communicating a bomb threat".
Mr Johnson said he saw a bomb squad robot enter the building, and moments later heard an explosion, which possibly came from the police station car park.
A force spokesman said the station was evacuated as a precaution after a member of the public brought a suspicious package into the enquiry office.
"The package previously being treated as suspicious has been destroyed via a controlled explosion," a force statement said.
The road near the station was closed for around two hours, but has since reopened.
