Image caption The Vauxhall Corsa is taken away after the crash, which happened in the early hours of the morning

A woman has been killed in a car crash.

The 30-year-old was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that appeared to have hit a wall in Derby Road, Chellaston, near the Maple Drive and Manor Road junctions, at about 03:10 BST.

The 23-year-old driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that at the time of the crash, one of its vehicles had been responding to an unrelated emergency call nearby.

It said it had therefore notified the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC) as a matter of course.

Ch Supt Jim Allen said: "The loss of any life is always a tragedy and our condolences go to the family of the deceased."

The Corsa's driver is currently receiving hospital treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Derby Road remains closed while work continues.