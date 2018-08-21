Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Mateusz Woznicki was found dead from stab wounds at a house in Chellaston

A man accused of stabbing his brother to death in Derby has denied murder.

Mateusz Woznicki, 27, was found dead at a house in Leveret Close, Chellaston, at about 23:20 BST on Saturday, 21 July.

His brother, Marcin Woznicki, of St Clare's Close, Derby, appeared before the city's crown court earlier where he pleaded not guilty to murder and occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 22-year-old is due back in crown court for a trial in January.

