Controversy surrounding Brian Clough's departure from Derby County has rankled with fans for decades.

Now a letter from the club's former chairman, in which he criticises the legendary manager, is being auctioned.

Clough's shock departure came after leading the Rams to their first league championship in 1972.

The club's players demanded he be reinstated, but the letter from club chairman Sam Longson explains why this could not happen.

Despite taking the club from the Second Division into the top flight and winning the First Division Championship, Clough and his assistant Peter Taylor had a difficult relationship with Mr Longson.

Mr Longson's letter was attached to the players' signed statement and belonged to journalist Gerald Mortimer, who was the Derby Telegraph's Rams reporter for 32 years.

In the letter, Mr Longson detailed his criticisms of Clough.

He told the players he did not approve of Clough's attacks on the Football Association and feared it could get the club got into "very serious trouble" and "expelled from the Football League".

Clough's TV work was also criticised and Mr Longson said he needed to give his "whole time and attention to the needs of the club".

The statement went on to mention the manager's alleged "threats to leave" and how his salary demands had been met "very generously".

Clough was also alleged to have made a "Harvey Smith gesture" (a V-sign) to the chairman of Manchester United and their former manager Sir Matt Busby.

Although Clough denied this, Mr Longson said: "Sir Matt Busby was under no illusion as to what took place."

Mr Longson concluded his letter by saying: "Nobody regrets the current situation more than I do. I brought him here, I have glorified in his success and I leave it to the supporters of Derby County to judge me and my board.

"Hysteria is prevalent at present with some supporters. All in all, I say enough is enough.

"In conclusion, I must stress the point that Derby County will always survive and that no individual is bigger than the club."

Anton Rippon, a Derby County fan who wrote a book about Clough, said: "I have never seen this document before but everything in it backs up the stories I was told by the players at that time.

"To my knowledge, this statement has never been published in full anywhere."

The document, along with more of Mr Mortimer's memorabilia, will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers on 31 August.

Alistair Lofley, sports valuer at Hansons , said: "As a Rams fan myself, this is fascinating. Brian Clough will always be a legend in Derby and everyone is well aware of the rifts with Sam Longson.

"This is a very personal, detailed account that really brings home how much Sam and the board disliked Clough's burgeoning media career. It's the harsh truth.

"In this day and age when countless footballers work as pundits on radio and TV, it seems odd, but in the early 1970s it was clearly frowned upon. Perhaps Brian was ahead of his time."

