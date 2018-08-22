Image copyright Metropolitan Police

A woman from Derbyshire has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist funding offences.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's National Terrorism Financial Investigation Unit raided an address in Derbyshire on Tuesday.

They arrested a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of being concerned in an arrangement to fund terrorism.

She was taken to a police station in London, questioned and then released on bail.

No more details of the suspect or the location of the raid were released.

Officers said the address was searched and inquiries were continuing.