A man has been arrested after "distressing" photos of the aftermath of a fatal crash were posted on Facebook.

Lizzy Keenan, 30, was killed in the crash on Derby Road in Chellaston, Derbyshire, on Monday. Photos appeared online later that day.

Police said a 44-year-old man had been arrested under the malicious communications act.

Richard Keenan, 23, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Keenan was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that hit a wall near the Maple Drive and Manor Road junction at about 03:10 BST.

Photographs of the scene began to circulate on social media that evening.

Derbyshire Police said: "A 44-year-old man has been arrested under the malicious communications act in connection with social media posts during the aftermath of the recent fatal collision in Chellaston.

"The arrest has been made after photographs posted on Facebook on the evening of Monday, August 20 caused distress to members of the public."

Police said four photographs were posted but the offence officers are investigating relates to one of them.

The arrested man has been released while investigations continue.

Mr Keenan, 23, of Hartshill Road in Swadlincote, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on 19 September.

