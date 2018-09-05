Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Andrew Craigie admitted stabbing and killing Geoffrey Watkins in 2007

A killer who almost decapitated his mother's ex in a "frenzied" attack has absconded from an open prison.

Andrew Craigie, 38, has not been seen since he disappeared from HMP Sudbury, Derbyshire, on Wednesday morning.

He was given a life sentence after being convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility in 2007.

Craigie, from Stoke-on-Trent, who has links to Stafford and Lancashire, has a two-inch scar on his left thumb and a piercing in his left ear, police said.

He pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court to killing Geoffrey Watkins, who died from wounds to his throat.

The court was told Craigie, who was ordered to serve at least seven years in prison, had an untreatable personality disorder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.

HMP Sudbury is a category D prison and calls itself a "rehabilitation and resettlement prison".

