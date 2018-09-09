Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at Friar Gate and Stafford Street, Derby

An 18-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after a car crash in Derby.

It happened at 01:10 BST at Friar Gate and Stafford Street, Derby, and involved a blue Renault Clio and a silver Mercedes E320.

Derbyshire Police said the woman, who was the passenger in the Clio, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was being treated.

The drivers of both cars - who were also hurt and taken to hospital - have been arrested.

Police said has asked anyone with dash-cam footage or witnesses of the crash to contact them.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.