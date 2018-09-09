Woman airlifted to hospital and arrests after car crash
An 18-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after a car crash in Derby.
It happened at 01:10 BST at Friar Gate and Stafford Street, Derby, and involved a blue Renault Clio and a silver Mercedes E320.
Derbyshire Police said the woman, who was the passenger in the Clio, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was being treated.
The drivers of both cars - who were also hurt and taken to hospital - have been arrested.
Police said has asked anyone with dash-cam footage or witnesses of the crash to contact them.
