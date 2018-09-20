Image copyright Family handout Image caption An investigation into photos of the crash which killed Lizzy Keenan is ongoing

A second man has been questioned over "distressing" photographs of a fatal crash which appeared on social media.

Lizzy Keenan, 30, was killed on Derby Road in Chellaston on 20 August and photos went online the same day.

On 23 August a 44-year-old man was arrested under the malicious communications act and has been released under investigation.

Police have now confirmed a 33-year-old voluntarily attended a police station and was interviewed under caution.

Image caption The car hit two walls in the crash

Ms Keenan was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that hit two walls near the junctions with Maple Drive and Manor Road.

Officers said "distressing" photos of the aftermath were posted hours later on Facebook.

Richard Keenan, 23, of Hartshill Road in Swadlincote, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Derby Crown Court later this month.

