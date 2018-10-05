Image caption Residents say the straw bales are an eyesore and a fire risk

Residents furious over a "monstrous" wall of straw bales at the bottom of their gardens have been told they are not a safety risk.

The structure, more than 30ft (9.1m) tall, was erected on farmland in Ockbrook, Derbyshire, in August.

The Health and Safety Executive and fire service were contacted over fears the bales could collapse and were a fire risk.

But inspectors who visited the site have since decided they are safe.

A letter from the HSE inspector said the bale stack "appeared to be stable" and there was no guidance on the maximum height for bales not wrapped in plastic.

A spokesman said: "At the time of the visit, the bales were stacked satisfactorily, in accordance with guidance on HSE website."

'Encased and claustrophobic'

Resident Gillian Dale said they felt "let down" by the response.

"We moved here because of the farm views and we wanted to live in the countryside.

"But we feel encased and very claustrophobic and let down because nobody wants to help us."

Image caption Residents said the 'wall' started off as a couple of trailers then bales were loaded into it

Neighbour, Helen Shaw, said they believed there were about 400 bales that were now starting to "go black".

"We don't sit in the garden any more and we have to have the lights on in the house all the time because it's too dark."

She said the HSE had been their "last hope" and they were now considering their next step.

Image caption The fire service said the landowner had been given advice about the "safe storage of straw bales"

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said officers had "met with the farmer and residents and confirmed that the risk and risk management of the straw bales lay with the farmer".

The BBC has been unable to contact the farm.

