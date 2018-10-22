Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Top row from left: Csaba Csomor Jnr, Csaba Csomor Snr, Robert Csomor and bottom row from left: Edit Ruszo, Gabriella Ruszo and Julianna Varga

A gang centred on a single family has been jailed for forcing women from Hungary to work as prostitutes.

Police said "pop up" brothels ran in Nottingham and Derby, in rented flats, above shops and in a city centre hotel.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Csaba Csomor was jailed for 13 years after admitted charges including trafficking and controlling prostitution.

Five other members of Csomor's family were jailed for 30 years in total for years for a series of related offences.

Image caption Several of the women were advertised as working from the Britannia hotel in Nottingham

Police said between December 2012 and December 2017 women were duped into coming to the UK, some on the promise of cleaning jobs.

They were then forced to into sex work, with their services being advertised on adult websites.

One woman sent a message to her mother in Hungary, saying she was being held prisoner with beatings and death threats.

Image caption Rooms at the Britannia were rented out for days at a time

To avoid detection, the gang used "pop up" brothels, using flats in Derby, Chilwell and Merseyside and above a row of shops in Netherfield, Nottinghamshire, as well as rooms in the Britannia Hotel.

Police said Csomor joked he was making so much money he could use "velvet as toilet paper" and he referred to the women as "horses".

Hungarian authorities alerted UK police.

When some of the women were rescued Csomor smashed phones and computers to try to destroy evidence.

Several women have been returned to Hungary but detectives said more victims could still be out there.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Csaba Csomor was pictured by police disposing of incriminating computers

Det Insp Harry Dick, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We saw people forced or encouraged or threatened to have sex with men day, in day out.

"This can be for long periods of time without break and any social life and they are not taking the earnings out of it, somebody else is."

Csomor, 31, of Cranwell Road, Broxtowe, previously pleaded to four counts of people trafficking and one of controlling prostitution. He was also found guilty of one count of slavery but cleared of another.

Robert Csomor, 29, of Audley Drive, Beeston, was found guilty of four counts of people trafficking and one of controlling prostitution and was sentenced to eight years, minus 126 curfew days.

Csaba Csomor senior, aged 52, of Manton Crescent, Beeston; Edit Ruszo, 42, of Manton Crescent, Beeston; and Gabriella Ruszo, 33, of Cranwell Road, Broxtowe; were each found guilty of two counts of people trafficking and one of controlling prostitution but cleared of two more counts of people trafficking. They were jailed for eight, six and six years respectively.

Julianna Varga, 49, of Normanton Road, Derby, was found guilty of one count of people trafficking and was sentenced to two years.

