Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Drugs and cash were stashed in an oven and draws across the house in Chellaston

A dealer who stashed large quantities of drugs in an oven and kitchen drawer has been jailed for 24 years.

Police also found £500,000 cash, a loaded Uzi submachine gun and firearms at a house in Chellaston, Derby.

Ivan Graham, who gave an address of Whetstone Drive, Rugby, pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to 14 charges including supplying cocaine and heroin.

Police estimate the 35-year-old helped to move £35m worth of drugs through the Derby house.

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Police said drugs arrived at the house in raw form before being cut, repackaged and supplied to other dealers

Police said drugs arrived at the house in raw form and, after being cut and repackaged, were then supplied to other dealers for sale.

Following Graham's arrest in May, an estimated £500,000 in cash was found at the house, as well as multiple kilos of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a street value of up to £1.3m.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption About £500,000 in cash was found

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Gibson said the level of drug activity at the property was "staggering".

He added: "Over the course of two years, he [Graham] was involved in a distribution network that pushed tens of millions of pounds of drugs into towns and cities across the Midlands.

"In shutting this operation down we have cut off a major supplier of drugs who has, and would have continued, to cause untold misery to thousands of families across Derbyshire and the wider region."

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption This Uzi sub-machine gun was found along with other weapons

Graham pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a class A drug with intent, possession of a class B drug with intent, producing a class A drug, two counts of supplying a class A drug, supplying a class B drug, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing disguised firearm, possessing criminal property, and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Ivan Graham was jailed after pleading guilty to 14 charges, including supplying cocaine and heroin.

