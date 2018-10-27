Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead later

A six-year-old boy has died after a house fire in Ilkeston.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a property on Shaw Street West at about 22:40 BST on Friday.

They performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, but he was later pronounced dead.

The fire service and Derbyshire Police have launched a joint investigation to find the cause of the blaze.

