Image caption The boy was rescued but died in hospital

A house fire in which a six-year-old boy died is not thought to have been started deliberately, the fire service said.

The boy died in hospital after being pulled from the blaze, in Shaw Street West, Ilkeston, at about 22:40 BST on Friday.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was "not being treated as deliberate or malicious".

The name of the boy who died has not yet been released.

