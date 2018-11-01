Image caption The first of two raids took place at addresses in Derby in September last year

A major human trafficking trial has ended after nine people admitted bringing Latvian workers to the UK and housing them in appalling conditions.

The gang was arrested after police raided homes in Derby and Latvia in September 2017 and February 2018.

Nottingham Crown Court heard at least 30 people were trafficked over five years, but the figure could be higher.

Derbyshire Police said it was the biggest modern slavery case it had ever investigated.

Image caption Victims were found in Derby but more were tracked down having returned to Latvia

The court heard vulnerable men were recruited on the promise of work in the UK.

They got jobs in food factories around Derby and were housed in sub-standard accommodation.

The Derbyshire force said officers worked with Latvian police to find the people responsible for recruiting the victims.

The gang - comprising five men and four women - originally denied offences linked to human trafficking with a view to exploitation, but changed pleas seven weeks into a three-month trial.

Image caption The gang is due to be sentenced on 7 November

The trial heard the enterprise was headed by 54-year-old Ainars Pelcis, described as the "gypsy baron" because of his power and wealth.

On Wednesday, Pelcis, of Rutland Street, Derby, admitted a charge of conspiracy to arrange/facilitate entry into the UK for exploitation, along with eight others. They are:

Ilgvars Pelcis, 33, of St James Road, Derby

Karlis Aleksandrovs, 42, of Patmore Square, Derby

Magdalena Kleina, 55, of St James Road, Derby

Jolanta Pelce, 37, of Patmore Square, Derby

Karens Pelcis, 25, Vincent Street, Derby

Madara Stromane, 24, Rutland Street, Derby

Andris Krauklis, 39, Vincent Street, Derby

Imitra Didzis, 33, Talsul Tukums Latvia

Forced labour charges against all the gang members were dropped, but Judge James Sampson said his sentencing would make a "finding of fact" that it happened.

Other charges against two remaining defendants, Jana Pelce and Mareks Kaira, have been dropped.

Sentencing is due to take place on 7 November.

