Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Riley's family said he had been born with a serious heart condition and dealt with multiple illnesses

A fire that led to the death of a six-year-old boy was most likely caused by a lamp, an investigation has found.

Riley Jake Jackson was pulled from the fire in Shaw Street West in Ilkeston, Derbyshire at about 22:40 BST on 26 October, but died in hospital.

His family said he was "a superhero" who "lived every day to the full".

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a lamp "coming into contact with combustible materials" is "the most probable cause" of the blaze.

Image caption The fire service said the blaze at the house was 'not deliberate'

The investigation, which was carried out jointly with Derbyshire Police, had already said the fire was "not being treated as deliberate or malicious".

Riley's family said he had been born with a heart condition, and following his death has asked people to donate to three charities - Heart Link Children's Charity at Glenfield Hospital, children's heart surgery charity Keeping The Beat and Patches Heart Group - in his memory.

