Image caption The explosion was powerful enough to shatter the toughened glass used at the counter

The destruction of a post office during the theft of a cash machine has affected workers, shoppers and the wider town, the owner has said.

The branch in Spondon, Derbyshire was wrecked by an explosion on 22 October.

Sub-postmaster Sandeep Sarda said staff had been made redundant, he had no idea of when it might reopen and had seen a big impact on the community.

He said: "It is going to be mammoth task to put this right - but I want a cash machine put back in."

Image caption The empty cash machine was left outside the wrecked shop frontage

Such was the force of the explosion a steel security door was wrecked and hardened glass over the counter shattered.

Mr Sarda said: "It's one big hollow space; it blew everything apart; there is absolutely nothing left whatsoever.

"Years of hard work have gone up in smoke. The whole place needs rebuilding - there is structural damage and I'm not sure how long it will take.

"They have taken away the livelihoods of a lot of people; they have caused enormous inconvenience to a lot of people; and they have taken a good business which was worth a lot of money and reduced it to nothing."

Image caption Sub-postmaster Sandeep Sarda said the raid had left him without his main source of income

Such is the uncertainty over repairs, Mr Sarda said he had told three full time staff and a number of casuals to look for work elsewhere.

He added: "One of the positives is the response from everybody has been heart-warming.

"I want a cash machine put back in, otherwise you let the bad guys win."

A spokesman for the Post Office apologised for the disruption to services and said: "We continue to support the postmaster during this difficult time and are in regular contact to discuss plans for reopening the branch going forward".

Derbyshire police said it was still investigating the crime.

