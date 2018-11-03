Image copyright Philip Formby Image caption The cause of the crash, which killed 13 men, was never discovered

Haunting images of aircraft wreckage have been created to mark 70 years since the crash.

A four engine B-29 came down on Bleaklow Moor, Derbyshire, on 3 November 1948, killing all 13 crew.

The remote location means much of the aircraft's wreckage remains and the spot is popular with researchers.

Filmmaker Phil Formby has created 360 degree images of the area for a new website which he hopes will convey the "shocking" impact of the location.

Image copyright Philip Formby Image caption The aircraft dug a trench into the peat moorland when it crashed

The B-29 was a photo reconnaissance aircraft, nick-named "Overexposed".

On what should have been a routine flight from Scampton in Lincolnshire to Warrington in Cheshire, it disappeared.

The burning wreckage was quickly spotted near a spot called Higher Shelf Stones and while documents and bodies were removed, much of the aircraft was left.

Image copyright Philip Formby/Lee Harrison-Mellor Image caption The team had to work in difficult conditions to get the images of the site

Mr Formby said: "We had been looking to use this technology for a while and this site seemed perfect.

"It takes a bit of finding and is physically demanding to get to and then it's really is shocking to see it come out of the misty moors.

"These gaunt pieces of metal bore witness to such a terrible event, it really is quite moving."

Mr Formby and colleague Lee Harrison-Mellor, both from Nottingham, researched witness accounts and used them as a voice over for the pictures.

"We hope it does the place justice, and gives a real sense of being there," said Mr Formby.

