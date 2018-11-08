Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Waterswallows Road, Buxton on Wednesday

Three men have died in a crash with another car.

They were travelling along Waterswallows Road in Buxton when their car crashed with another vehicle at about 18:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the other car was treated for non life-threatening injuries in hospital.

The road was closed while investigations took place. It reopened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

