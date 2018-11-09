Image caption Samuel Dodsworth entered guilty pleas at Derby Crown Court

A man who dragged a woman off the street and raped her inside a nearby property has pleaded guilty in court.

Samuel Dodsworth targeted his 52-year-old victim as she walked down Grayling Street, Derby, before attacking her.

At Derby Crown Court the 36-year-old, of Grange Street in Derby, admitted kidnap, false imprisonment and five counts of rape.

Dodsworth was remanded in custody after the hearing and is due to be sentenced on 13 December.

