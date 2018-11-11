Image copyright Umaya Younis Image caption The fire broke out at about 19:00 GMT

About 100 homes have been evacuated after a large fire took hold at a commercial garage in Derby.

Residents are spending the night at a refuge centre set up as crews tackled the blaze in Twyford Street, Normanton.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service said the evacuation was prompted by "the presence of commercial cylinders."

Police closed nearby roads when the fire broke out at about 19:00 GMT. No injuries have been reported but emergency crews remain at the scene.

Sean Wells, from the fire service, said: "A decision was taken to evacuate people living and working on several roads surrounding the fire due to the presence of commercial cylinders.

"A refuge centre has been set up for those evacuated at St. Augustine's Church, Upper Dale Road, where they can seek shelter until the incident is resolved.

"We are working with our emergency service partners and the emergency planning team, and as soon as we are satisfied that the cylinders have been isolated and pose no risk to residents, we will let residents know that they are able to return to their homes."